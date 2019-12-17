Bearcats at home, Ladycats on road as non-district hoops action continues for AHS

Both the Aledo Bearcats and Ladycats basketball teams are in non-district action today.

The Bearcats (7-4) will host Grapevine with a start time scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym.

The Aledo boys have played in the championship game of their last two tournaments – at Bowie and their home tournament, the Moritz Classic – finishing in second place at both tournaments.

The Ladycats (8-12) will travel to Bridgeport today to face the Class 4A, No. 6 Sissies.

Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.