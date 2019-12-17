203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Bearcats at home, Ladycats on road as non-district hoops action continues for AHS

20 hours ago
1 Min Read

Both the Aledo Bearcats and Ladycats basketball teams are in non-district action today.

The Bearcats (7-4) will host Grapevine with a start time scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym.

The Aledo boys have played in the championship game of their last two tournaments – at Bowie and their home tournament, the Moritz Classic – finishing in second place at both tournaments.

The Ladycats (8-12) will travel to Bridgeport today to face the Class 4A, No. 6 Sissies.

Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Events Calendar

« December 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Tue 24

Aledo Community Lions Club

December 24 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm