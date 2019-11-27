Thanksgiving Trot – Rain or Shine

Rhonda Torres has announced that tomorrow’s Thanksgiving Trot will occur rain or shine.
“We’ve been blessed,” she said. “This is the first time in nine years we’ve had the threat of rain.”
Here’s hoping the rain holds off!
203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661
Rhonda Torres has announced that tomorrow’s Thanksgiving Trot will occur rain or shine.
“We’ve been blessed,” she said. “This is the first time in nine years we’ve had the threat of rain.”
Here’s hoping the rain holds off!
Add Comment