Parker County early voting totals

Early voting totals for the 2019 local election are as follows. Updates and final totals will be provided in additional posts as available.

STAY TUNED FOR FINAL RESULTS VOTES PCT Aledo ISD Bond Issue FOR 2,523 69.1% AGAINST 1,128 30.9% State Constitutional Amendment 1 FOR 3,502 39.73% AGAINST 5,312 60.27% State Constitutional Amendment 2 FOR 5,056 57.82% AGAINST 3,689 42.18% State Constitutional Amendment 3 FOR 7,641 87.49% AGAINST 1,093 12.51% State Constitutional Amendment 4 FOR 7,621 86.92% AGAINST 1,147 13.08% State Constitutional Amendment 5 FOR 7,861 89.28% AGAINST 944 10.72% State Constitutional Amendment 6 FOR 4,956 56.82% AGAINST 3,767 43.18% State Constitutional Amendment 7 FOR 6,141 69.95% AGAINST 2,638 30.05% State Constitutional Amendment 8 FOR 5,702 65.36% AGAINST 3,022 34.64% State Constitutional Amendment 9 FOR 5,071 60.42% AGAINST 3,322 39.58% State Constitutional Amendment 10 FOR 8,523 96.62% AGAINST 298 3.38% ESD 1 Sales Tax FOR 1,781 43.71% AGAINST 2,294 56.29%