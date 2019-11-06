Parker County early voting totals

Early voting totals for the 2019 local election are as follows. Updates and final totals will be provided in additional posts as available.
|STAY TUNED FOR FINAL RESULTS
|VOTES
|PCT
|Aledo ISD Bond Issue
|FOR
|2,523
|69.1%
|AGAINST
|1,128
|30.9%
|State Constitutional Amendment 1
|FOR
|3,502
|39.73%
|AGAINST
|5,312
|60.27%
|State Constitutional Amendment 2
|FOR
|5,056
|57.82%
|AGAINST
|3,689
|42.18%
|State Constitutional Amendment 3
|FOR
|7,641
|87.49%
|AGAINST
|1,093
|12.51%
|State Constitutional Amendment 4
|FOR
|7,621
|86.92%
|AGAINST
|1,147
|13.08%
|State Constitutional Amendment 5
|FOR
|7,861
|89.28%
|AGAINST
|944
|10.72%
|State Constitutional Amendment 6
|FOR
|4,956
|56.82%
|AGAINST
|3,767
|43.18%
|State Constitutional Amendment 7
|FOR
|6,141
|69.95%
|AGAINST
|2,638
|30.05%
|State Constitutional Amendment 8
|FOR
|5,702
|65.36%
|AGAINST
|3,022
|34.64%
|State Constitutional Amendment 9
|FOR
|5,071
|60.42%
|AGAINST
|3,322
|39.58%
|State Constitutional Amendment 10
|FOR
|8,523
|96.62%
|AGAINST
|298
|3.38%
|ESD 1 Sales Tax
|FOR
|1,781
|43.71%
|AGAINST
|2,294
|56.29%
