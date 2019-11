Aledo advances to the area volleyball championship after the Ladycats defeated Lubbock Cooper, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 Monday night in a Class 5A bi-district playoff match at Abilene Christian University.

The Ladycats move on to the area (second) round and will face the winner of the El Paso High School/El Paso Eastwood match. Match day, time and location have yet to be determined.

