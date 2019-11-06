Joyce Jones Moore

Joyce Jones Moore passed away on October 31, 2019.

Joyce was born to George Tomlinson Jones and Margaret Ayers Franklin Jones on January 6, 1931, in Oil City, Oklahoma. She attended Rexroat High School, where she was part of the basketball team that won the 1949 Carter County Championship. After graduating from Rexroat in 1949, she and her nieces, Betty and Pat, worked together as an all-girl hay baling team.

She moved to Fort Worth in 1951, first working as a waitress, and then as a blueprint operator at Consolidated Aircraft (later General Dynamics). It is there that she met the love of her life, David Moore, whom she married on March 30, 1962. Together, Joyce and David built a family, lovingly devoted to raising their two sons, George and David, along with a multitude of animals and plants of all kinds upon moving to “the country” (Wheatland, Texas) in 1971.

Joyce was a kind and selfless woman, always putting the needs of others before herself. While working as a waitress, she would collect clothes for the cooks that worked at the café. She was known far and wide for her ability to bake and decorate beautiful cakes, often only charging for the cost of ingredients. Her payment was the joy that these beautiful creations brought to her friends, neighbors, and family.

Throughout her life, she routinely sent cards and letters to her relatives and friends and had an amazing ability to remember special details that let you know you were special to her. In her later years, she volunteered routinely at the East Parker County Library, where she shared her joy of reading with others. She was actively engaged in the Christian community throughout her life, having been an active member of Wheatland Baptist Church, and a regular attendee of the St. Francis Village Protestant Fellowship.

Joyce was very active in her children’s and extended family’s lives. Nieces and nephews thought a visit to see her in Fort Worth was nearly equal to Disneyland, with trips to the Zoo, go-kart track, movies, miniature train rides, and boating at Eagle Mountain Lake (in a Chris-Craft boat named “Joyce” by their Uncle Dave).

After her own kids began school, she was ever-present in the Aledo schools and community, to include many stints as a homeroom mom, Cub Scout den mother, and parent-teacher organization volunteer. One of her great joys in life was to attend Jones family reunions in Oklahoma, where she and her sisters would catch up on the latest family news, and her brothers would talk cars and tell war stories. Later in life, she traveled to see her grandchildren near and far, to include trips to Seattle, Washington D.C. and Bogota, Colombia.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, A.J., Wayne, Aubrey, and Alfred; and sisters, Ellie, Wanda, and Mary. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, David Moore; sons, George, and wife, Sandra, of Renton, Washington, and David and wife, Melinda, of University Park, Maryland; and grandchildren, Mitchell, Lanier, Molly, Gracie, and Alexis.

The Community News

October 8, 2019