FW Arlington Heights comes back to down Bearcats in boys’ hoops action; Ladycats fall at Lake Dallas

Both the Aledo High School Bearcats and Ladycats basketball teams played on the road today in respective non-district contests.

Heights 68, Bearcats 60

Aledo held a two-point halftime lead but could not hang on as Fort Worth Arlington Heights came back to defeat the Bearcats Tuesday night at Arlington Heights High School.

The loss evens the Bearcats’ record to 1-1.

Daniel Sohn led the Bearcats with 17points, with Cole Nitsch adding 11.

Also scoring were Max Newell and Reid Dietrich, each with 10 points, Chase Becker with seven and Braedyn Eicke with five.

Heights led 17-13 after the opening period. In the second quarter the Bearcats caught fire, scoring 23 points while holding Heights to 17 to take a 36-34 lead at the break.

However, Heights outscored Aledo 20-10 in the third period to take a 54-46 lead into the fourth quarter. Each team scored 14 points in the final stanza.

Lake Dallas 55, Ladycats 46

Aledo junior post Audrey Pearce scored a game-high 20 points but Lake Dallas came away with a nine-point win Tuesday night in a girls’ non-district game at Lake Dallas.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 0-4.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Riley Sale with nine points, Addyson Hebel with eight, Kylie Anderson with six and Abby Morrison with three.

The Ladycats led 15-13 after the first quarter, but Lake Dallas came back with 18 points in the second quarter while holding Aledo to 10 to take a 31-25 lead at the half.

Each team scored 10 points in the third period as Lake Dallas took a 41-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

For the complete story on both games see the Nov. 22 issue of The Community News.