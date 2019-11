AISD bond passes overwhelmingly

The Aledo ISD bond proposal passed overwhelmingly in Parker County voting on Nov. 5. In heavy turnout, the $140 million proposition was approved by voters 3,876 to 2,401 in early and election-day voting.

An additional 110 pro votes came in Tarrant County, with 41 against, for a final unofficial vote total of 3,986 to 2,442 against, roughly 62% to 38%.