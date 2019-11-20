Carolyn Born

Carolyn Sue Born passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the age of 74 years old in her home in Willow Park.

Carolyn was born on January 1, 1945, in Enid, Oklahoma, the daughter of Calvin Lloyd Haley and Ozella Audrey Vanover.

She attended school for 12 years and graduated from Drummond High School in 1963. Carolyn went to work shortly after graduation for Champlain Oil Company in Enid, Oklahoma. She married Harold Dean Born on August 29, 1964, at St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Enid, Okla. This lovely union was blessed with two children, Terry Ray and Traci Renee.

Carolyn worked for Champlain Oil Company at their Enid office until it closed and she then transferred to their Fort Worth Office. After moving to Fort Worth, Carolyn and Harold built their home in Willow Park. She worked in the administrative offices of Champlain Oil Company, Union Pacific, and Union Pacific Resources for 30 years before retiring. Carolyn then went back to work for 10 more years for XTO.

Carolyn, lovingly known as CB, loved being with Harold and missed him greatly when he passed on. She was a hard worker and took great pride in her home and kept it immaculate. Carolyn had a great passion for horses and enjoyed going to shows. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. She enjoyed spending time and visiting with them when she could.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Ozella Haley; and her husband, Harold Born.

She will be missed by her family and friends, and forever remembered by her children, Terry Ray Born and wife, Ruth Bujnovsky, of Willow Park, and Traci Renee Born of Willow Park; her grandchildren, Kacie and (Matt) Millard, Lacie Born, Britni Pantoja, Miranda Diaz, Gerardo Diaz Jr. (JD), Amber Powell, and Grace Dill; great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Noel, Julian, McKenzie, Izaiha, Presley, Kingsley, Brailey, and one on the way; her brother, Calvin Haley and Judi, of Tulsa, Okla.; her sister, Pat Irwin of Aline, Okla.; her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Myrna Kay Eck, of Enid, Okla.; Suzie, her long-time Schnauzer companion; and many family and friends who loved her dearly,

A graveside service was held Friday, November 15, 2019, at Annetta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for a headstone for Carolyn.

The Community News

November 22, 2019