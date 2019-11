Canyon Randall outlasted the Aledo Ladycats 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 29-27 Tuesday night in a Class 5A, regional quarterfinal match at Vernon High School.

Randall will advance to the regional tournament in Lubbock and will play the winner of the Denton/Grapevine match in the regional semifinals on Friday.

The Ladycats finish the season with a 29-17 record with District 4-5A and area championships.

For the complete story see the Nov. 15 issue of The Community News.