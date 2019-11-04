Bearcat Regiment prepares for State

203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




8 hours ago
1 Min Read
The Bearcat Regiment rehearses in San Antonio prior to their performance at the State Marching Contest. The band will perform in preliminary competition at 6:45 PM today. Announcement of finalist bands will be made at 8:15 PM.

The Bearcat Regiment has been going through final rehearsals at a San Antonio high school today to prepare for the State UIL Band Contest preliminaries at 6:45 p.m. this afternoon at the Alamodome.

The Community News will post the results of today’s marching contest as soon as available. The finals will be tomorrow.

A streaming service is available for anyone interested in watching the UIL state band context. The streaming charge begins at $12. For more information, visit https://box5tv.com.

Photos by Howard Hurd

