Bearcat Regiment prepares for State

The Bearcat Regiment has been going through final rehearsals at a San Antonio high school today to prepare for the State UIL Band Contest preliminaries at 6:45 p.m. this afternoon at the Alamodome.

The Community News will post the results of today’s marching contest as soon as available. The finals will be tomorrow.

A streaming service is available for anyone interested in watching the UIL state band context. The streaming charge begins at $12. For more information, visit https://box5tv.com.

Photos by Howard Hurd