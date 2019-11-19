Aledo juveniles arrested on burglary charges

Parker County Sheriff’s investigators have detained two juveniles stemming from a case involving the burglary of a habitation and theft of firearms.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said two male students, ages 13 and 14, were taken into custody Friday, Nov. 15. One student was taken into custody at Aledo Middle School. The other student was brought to the Sheriff’s Office by a parent.

“We want to stress to all concerned parents and citizens, that at no time were other students or faculty members in danger,” Fowler said. “The suspects were not in possession of ammunition, and at no time were weapons taken inside of any school buildings.”

The incident began when an Aledo resident reported two weapons were stolen from his residence early last week. The home owner told deputies that the suspects did not have permission to be inside his home, and that he suspected two known juveniles had taken two .40 caliber handguns.

During the investigation, interviews were conducted and both juvenile suspects implicated themselves to juvenile investigators, saying they had taken the weapons.

Both students were taken to an undisclosed juvenile detention facility where they were charged with burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm. Fowler said the identities of the juveniles will not be released due to their ages.

Due to social media posts after the incident, the Aledo ISD released a statement to parents of middle school students, and three days later shared it with The Community News.

“Two AMS students have been taken into custody for conduct that occurred off school property and outside of school hours,” the letter said. “Additionally, it has been alleged that the AMS students involved had possession of concealed, unloaded firearms in the parking lot of AMS last weekend during non-school hours.”

The school district contended that safety precautions were taken, and that no firearms were on campus.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our first priority, always. Please be assured that we will take all necessary action to protect our students and staff. At any time, if we have reason to believe that students or staff are in danger at any of our campuses, you will be notified,” the letter said.