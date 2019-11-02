AdvoCats Angel Tree Under Way

The Aledo Children’s AdvoCats 2019 Angel Project is now underway, and shoppers/volunteers are vital to its success.

Each year, Angel Project brings joy to children in the communities of Aledo ISD who otherwise will go without during the holiday season. Through the joint effort of the AISD schools and counselors, children in need will be identified. Aledo AdvoCats members and community volunteers give of their time and resources to adopt and provide gifts for children of all ages across the school district.

AdvoCats would greatly appreciate your assistance with this year’s Angel Project.

There are two ways to help:

Adopt one or more children (wish lists will be provided). The recommended shopping amounts per child are: $75 birth-6th grade/ $100 7th-12th grade Make a monetary donation.

To participate, visit aledoadvocats.com/index.php/angel-project/ (under Angel Project tab) before Thursday, Nov. 7, to sign up or make a donation.