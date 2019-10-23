203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Walter Bock, Jr.

Walter Bock, Jr., 73, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.

 Walter was born May 5, 1946, to Walter W. Bock, Sr., and Kathryn Bock in Freeport, New York. He graduated from Alfred G. Berner High School in 1964 and Yankton College in South Dakota in 1968. Walter retired from the United Parcel Service after 25 years with a safe driving record. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Willow Park and a volunteer for Meals On Wheels of Weatherford.

 Walter was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Larry L. Mote; and sister-in-law, Debra Dowd.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth A. Bock; daughter, Melissa Bock; and mother-in-law, Barbara Mote, all of Willow Park; brother-in-law, Billy Dowd of Weatherford; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral was held Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel, with interment in Greenwood Memorial Park.

October 25, 2019

