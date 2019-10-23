W. Pat McCombs

W. Pat McCombs passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Fort Worth.

Pat was born February 26, 1940, in Fort Worth to Lloyd “Pie” and Pearl West McCombs.

He graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1958 and from North Texas State University in 1964, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. Pat was a talented woodworker and tinkerer, and an integral member of The Hilltop Amigos.

Survivors include his wife, Judy B. McCombs; daughter, Molly Barefield (Mike); son, Kyle McCombs (KayCee); four grandchildren, Zoe, Peyton, Chloe and Caleb; brothers, Jim McCombs (Daisy) and Gerald “Cuz” McCombs (Marie); and a vast number of family and friends.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Greenwood Chapel in Fort Worth.

The Community News

October 25, 2019