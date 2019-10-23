203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Obituaries

W. Pat McCombs

9 hours ago
1 Min Read
W. Pat McCombs

W. Pat McCombs passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Fort Worth.

Pat was born February 26, 1940, in Fort Worth to Lloyd “Pie” and Pearl West McCombs.

He graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1958 and from North Texas State University in 1964, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. Pat was a talented woodworker and tinkerer, and an integral member of The Hilltop Amigos.

Survivors include his wife, Judy B. McCombs; daughter, Molly Barefield (Mike); son, Kyle McCombs (KayCee); four grandchildren, Zoe, Peyton, Chloe and Caleb; brothers, Jim McCombs (Daisy) and Gerald “Cuz” McCombs (Marie); and a vast number of family and friends.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Greenwood Chapel in Fort Worth.

The Community News
October 25, 2019

About the author

View All Posts

admin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« October 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Sat 26

Dog Adoptions

October 26 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 26

Crossing Pumpkin Palooza

October 26 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sun 27

Bearcat Golf Tournament

October 27 @ 11:30 am
Mon 28

CERT Classes

October 28 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 30

Fall Festival

October 30 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm