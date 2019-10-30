Thomas Guy Wilie

Thomas Guy Wilie, “T.G.”, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.

T.G. was born January 27, 1943, to Chloe Dell Ross and A.C. (Pete) Wilie in Bryan, Texas. He spent his first eight years in Walnut Springs, Texas. The family moved to Albany, Texas, when T.G. was in third grade, where he made life-long friends in the Albany Independent School District. While in high school T.G., known as the barefoot kicker who kicked an extra point in the ice and snow to help the Albany Lions win the 1960 State Championship. He graduated from Albany High School with the class of 1961.

After high school, T.G. moved to Fort Worth and eventually settled in Willow Park with his family. He worked in the banking business for forty years, starting with Fort Worth National Bank in 1972. His retirement years brought him enjoyment “piddling” in his shop, doing woodworking and welding projects. His passion was rebuilding Cub Cadet Tractors. He was known as “Mr. Fix-It” by his wife and children. In his leisure time, hunting, fishing, and generally being outdoors were very gratifying. He enjoyed Friday night high school football and followed the Albany Lions and the Aledo Bearcats.

T. G. leaves behind his wife, Wilda Brewster Wilie; daughters, Karron Wilie Kroeger (Brian); Kathryn Wilie, and Tom Wilie, and granddaughter Audrey Kroeger.

Burial was scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at the Albany Cemetery in Albany, Texas.

The Community News

November 1, 2019