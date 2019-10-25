Texas Board of Nursing endorses Weatherford College program

Special to The Community News

Weatherford College on Thursday, Oct. 24, received an endorsement from the Texas Board of Nursing in Austin to move forward with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program.

This is the first bachelor’s degree offered by WC in its modern era, making it one of only a handful of Texas community colleges with this unique program.

“Authorization to grant bachelor’s degrees is a giant leap forward for Weatherford College,” said Dr. Tod Allen Farmer, WC president. “WC will be able to grant bachelor’s degrees at a fraction of university prices. The future of Weatherford College is incredibly bright!”

WC’s BSN program will be a nine-course, online program geared toward students who have completed their Associate Degree in Nursing and can be completed in as little as one year.

College administrators began work on creating the BSN program in the fall of 2018. A proposal was sent to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) the following spring.

Final steps include approval from the THECB and then the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

After final approval, WC will be the fourth community college in Texas with a BSN program and the first approved to offer the courses online.

WC sent a charter bus full of nursing students, faculty members and administrators to the Texas Board of Nursing meeting Thursday to show support for the BSN program.