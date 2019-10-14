Willow Park Mayor Doyle Moss hits the opening shot with his drive off hole No. 1 of the Rayfield Wright Celebrity Tournament today at Squaw Creek Golf Course in Willow Park. Along with host Rayfield Wright, several former Dallas Cowboys were on hand which included Billy Joe Dupree, Tony Dorsett, Mel Renfro, Cliff Harris, Charles Haley, Lincoln Coleman and others, as well as Pro Football Hall of Fame members who live in Texas including “Mean” Joe Greene, Ken Houston and others. Proceeds from entry fees and the silent auction go toward the Willow Park Police Department and Willow Park Fire Department. Wright, a former Cowboy and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is a long-time resident of Willow Park. For more on the tournament see the Oct. 18 issue of The Community News.
About the author
Tony Eierdam
