Rayfield Wright Celebrity Tournament

Willow Park Mayor Doyle Moss hits the opening shot with his drive off hole No. 1 of the Rayfield Wright Celebrity Tournament today at Squaw Creek Golf Course in Willow Park. Along with host Rayfield Wright, several former Dallas Cowboys were on hand which included Billy Joe Dupree, Tony Dorsett, Mel Renfro, Cliff Harris, Charles Haley, Lincoln Coleman and others, as well as Pro Football Hall of Fame members who live in Texas including “Mean” Joe Greene, Ken Houston and others. Proceeds from entry fees and the silent auction go toward the Willow Park Police Department and Willow Park Fire Department. Wright, a former Cowboy and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is a long-time resident of Willow Park. For more on the tournament see the Oct. 18 issue of The Community News.

Events Calendar

Mon 14

Rayfield Wright Celebrity Golf Tournament

October 14 @ 11:00 am
Fri 18

FWAPL Sporting Clay Shoot

October 18 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 19

Cat Adoptions

October 19 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 19

Aledo Fest

October 19 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 19

Willard Stuard Birthday

October 19 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 19

Fall Festival

October 19 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sat 19

One Night

October 19 @ 6:00 pm
Mon 21

Rotary Club of Aledo

October 21 @ 11:30 am
Tue 22

Aledo Community Lions Club

October 22 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Sat 26

Dog Adoptions

October 26 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm