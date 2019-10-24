Multiple arrests made in drug trafficking case

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Dept.

The Parker County Special Crimes Unit (SCU) counts another investigation as successful with the assistance of local and federal agencies to make multiple arrests in a drug trafficking case.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the arrests stemmed from an SCU drug investigation which was initiated by a tip from a concerned citizen.

“This case initially began from an anonymous tip about drug activity and distribution,” Fowler said.

SCU investigators were directed to a residence in the 100-block of Granny B in Millsap, which was used in trafficking methamphetamine. While conducting the investigation, suspects and vehicles were noted at the address.

During an investigation in Willow Park, investigators observed a vehicle from the home in Millsap, and identified the driver as Melinda Lanell Smith, 41.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop where Smith was arrested after SCU members and deputies discovered she had 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her possession. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information. Smith was also arrested on a warrant out of Erath County for possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $15,000. A no-bond was placed on Smith for the Erath County charge.

The investigation continued, leading SCU members to Darrell Dewayne Wise, 55, who had been residing at the Millsap address and had been trafficking methamphetamine throughout the Metroplex.

SCU investigators conducted further surveillance at a residence in the 4800-block of Marshall Street in Forrest Hill, TX, discovering the suspects were transporting methamphetamine from Tarrant County to Parker and Palo Pinto Counties. A traffic stop was attempted on Wise, but he fled from sheriff’s deputies leading them in a vehicle pursuit.

The chase came to a halt when Wise crashed in the 6900-block of Baker Road, off of Highway 51 South, and fled on foot into a wooded area. SCU investigators said Wise was known to carry a weapon, and was considered dangerous with an active warrant out of Tarrant County for possession of a controlled substance.

SCU members and Sheriff’s deputies contacted troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Weatherford Police K-9 unit to assist in the search for Wise.

Within 45 minutes Wise was located less than 100 yards from the crash, hiding in a ravine. A loaded firearm was also located at the scene where Wise had been hiding. Wise was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $40,000. A no bond was placed on Wise for the Tarrant County charge.

The investigation grew with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), leading investigators to the Forrest Hill address where a search warrant was conducted Wednesday.

During the execution of the search warrant, SCU members seized more than $17,000 in currency believed to be illegal drug profits, along with seven ounces of methamphetamine. SCU members said the street value of the seized methamphetamine was valued at approximately $9,500.

The main drug distributor in the illegal operation was identified as Karen Frances Ivey, 58. She was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. She was taken into federal custody.

Two additional suspects were also arrested during the search warrant and identified as Lauren Elizabeth Milazzo, 31, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; and Chad Dewayne Mosley, 43, who was placed on a DEA hold. They were taken into federal custody where they remained Thursday. Their bonds were denied.

“This investigation is a classic example of a positive outcome by utilizing outside agency resources,” Fowler said. “We are grateful for the assistance of these law enforcement agencies in removing the drugs from our community and apprehending the suspects involved. This case has now been turned over to the DEA and FBI, who will continue the investigation on a federal level.”

