Ladycats move to 2-0 in district play after sweeping Wichita Falls High School

Aledo took care of business on its home court as the Ladycats defeated the Wichita Falls Lady Coyotes, 25-8, 25-14, 25-7 Tuesday night in a District 4-5A contest.

The win elevates the Ladycats 4-5A mark to 2-0, while Old High drops to 0-2. The Ladycats will continue district play at 5 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls Rider.

“It was nice to see everyone play. We are a team, and everybody contributes, and I love that they are competitive for their teammates and they support each other,” Ladycats head coach Claire Gay said. “That shows a lot about our program and the character of these girls.”

Gay said she used the match to work in certain areas to prepare for Friday’s key match at Rider.

“We did a good job in our preparation for Friday,” Gay said. “We just have to stay consistent, limit our errors and focus hard at practice the rest of the week. Friday will be a great match, and we are looking forward to a battle.”

Game one was a runaway early as the Ladycats raced out to a 9-0 lead, the last point coming off a kill by Lilly Taylor, who recorded five of her team-high nine kills in the opening set.

Aledo’s lead grew to 20-7 when Taylor sent down a kill off a feed from setter Mattie Gantt, who finished with a match-high 21 assists.

An ace from Addison Denbow followed by a kill in the middle by Alyssa Gribble extended the lead to 22-7. An Old High service error and a kill by Taylor brought the set to game point.

On the ensuing rally, the Lady Coyotes returned a ball wide as Aledo took the opener by 17 points.

Aledo led 8-6 after the first 14 rallies of game two before Gantt took over. The sophomore fooled the Lady Coyotes defense with a crafty setter tip for a kill, then at the service line fired consecutive aces to extend the Ladycats’ lead to 11-6.

Old High rallied and cut the lead to 13-10, but Aledo went on a 6-0 run – helped by a pair of kills by Daleigh Ellison – to take a 19-10 lead.

After Old High followed with a point, the Lady Coyotes committed consecutive return errors, Aledo hitter Jace’ Parker fired an ace, Gantt came up with another setter tip and Taylor fired a kill to bring the set to game point with Aledo leading 24-11.

Four rallies later, Old High was whistled for a four-hit violation as the Ladycats secured the set and took a 2-0 lead in games.

Game three looked much like the first game, with Aledo jumping out to a 12-3 lead. Ellison sent down two of her six kills in the run, and libero Riley Pickett caught fire at the service line by firing three aces. Alex Grooms also added an ace.

Old High secured the next two points before the Ladycats – helped by a kill from Skyler Ellison and another ace by Denbow – went on a quick 5-0 run to stretch the lead to 17-5.

After Old High notched a point, Aledo followed with seven straight points for a 24-6 lead as the set went to match point.

Two rallies later, Old High committed a service error as Aledo swept the match.

The Ladycats also swept sub-varsity action as the junior varsity took a convincing 25-10, 25-10 victory, while the freshman ladies cruised to a 25-9, 25-12 win.