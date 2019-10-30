203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats end regular season play with win at Godley

Aledo defensive specialist Molly Tucker plays a serve as Riley Pickett (4) and Abby Thompson (19) get into position during the Ladycats' sweep of Godley Tuesday night at Godley. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Paced by a match-high 18 kills from senior hitter Daleigh Ellison and 10 addition kills by junior hitter Lilly Taylor, the Aledo Ladycats swept the Godley Lady Cats, 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 Tuesday night at Godley High School.

The Ladycats end the regular season with an overall mark of 27-15, which includes an 8-0 District 4-5A record.

Aledo will face Lubbock Cooper in the first round of the Class 5A, Region I playoffs.

The bi-district match is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at Abilene Christian University.

For the complete story on this match and the district-finale at Abilene Cooper on Oct. 25, and for a preview of the Ladycats’ playoff opponent, Lubbock Cooper, see the Nov. 1 issue of The Community News.

