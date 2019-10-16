203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats dominate Abilene Wylie with sweep to take two-match lead in District 4-5A

The Aledo Ladycats celebrated Senior Night prior to their win over Abilene Wylie Tuesday night at the AHS gym. Shown (from left) are Alex Gantt (team manager), Jace' Parker, Alex Grooms, Riley Pickett, Daleigh Ellison and Tori Buzbee. Photo by Tony Eierdam

It was all Aledo Tuesday night in a key District 4-5A volleyball match at the Aledo High School gym.

Paced by a stingy defense, accurate serving and setting and a dominating front row, the Aledo Ladycats cruised to a 25-11, 25-18, 25-9 victory over Abilene Wylie to stay undefeated in District 4-5A with a 5-0 record.

“I think this team is ready (to make a long playoff run),” Ladycats head coach Claire Gay said. “We hit a different gear at Lamar (in a sweep Friday at Arlington Lamar), and that carried over to practice and to tonight’s game. The girls have elevated to a different mentality, different level. I think that they are eager and anxious for what is ahead.”

Aledo jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the opening game and never looked back. Daleigh Ellison had four kills and two blocks in the set to lead Aledo. Ellison finished with a team-high 11 kills.

In game two, Aledo raced out to a 9-3 lead and built leads of 19-11 and 24-18. A kill in the middle by Alyssa Gribble off a set from Mattie Gantt gave the Ladycats the win and a 2-0 lead in games.

Abilene Wylie took its first lead of the match in game three, 3-1, and after six rallies led 4-2. It would be a short-lived lead. Aledo came back with seven unanswered points – thanks in part to three kills by Ellison – to take a 9-4 lead.

Leading 11-7, Aledo went on a 9-1 run to take a commanding 20-8 lead. The match ended with consecutive aces by Gantt as Aledo swept the match to take a two-match lead in the district standings.

Aledo swept sub-varsity action as the junior varsity won in three sets, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, and the freshman Ladycats won in a sweep, 25-18, 25-19.

For the complete story see the Oct. 18 issue of The Community News.

District 4-5A

Aledo                                 5-0

Abilene Wylie                    3-2

WF Rider                           2-2

Abilene Cooper                 2-3

Wichita Falls HS                0-5

Today: Aledo 3, Abilene Wylie 0; Abilene Cooper 3, Wichita Falls High School 1; Wichita Falls Rider, bye.

Aledo JV hitter Maddie Frank (17) puts up the block during the Ladycats’ 24-26, 25-18, 25-21 win over Abilene Wylie Tuesday at the AHS gym. Photo by Tony Eierdam
Aledo freshman setter Presley Hull (15) sets up a hitter during the Ladycats freshman team’s 25-18, 25-19 victory over Abilene Wylie. Photo by Tony Eierdam

