Ladycats dominate Abilene Wylie with sweep to take two-match lead in District 4-5A

It was all Aledo Tuesday night in a key District 4-5A volleyball match at the Aledo High School gym.

Paced by a stingy defense, accurate serving and setting and a dominating front row, the Aledo Ladycats cruised to a 25-11, 25-18, 25-9 victory over Abilene Wylie to stay undefeated in District 4-5A with a 5-0 record.

“I think this team is ready (to make a long playoff run),” Ladycats head coach Claire Gay said. “We hit a different gear at Lamar (in a sweep Friday at Arlington Lamar), and that carried over to practice and to tonight’s game. The girls have elevated to a different mentality, different level. I think that they are eager and anxious for what is ahead.”

Aledo jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the opening game and never looked back. Daleigh Ellison had four kills and two blocks in the set to lead Aledo. Ellison finished with a team-high 11 kills.

In game two, Aledo raced out to a 9-3 lead and built leads of 19-11 and 24-18. A kill in the middle by Alyssa Gribble off a set from Mattie Gantt gave the Ladycats the win and a 2-0 lead in games.

Abilene Wylie took its first lead of the match in game three, 3-1, and after six rallies led 4-2. It would be a short-lived lead. Aledo came back with seven unanswered points – thanks in part to three kills by Ellison – to take a 9-4 lead.

Leading 11-7, Aledo went on a 9-1 run to take a commanding 20-8 lead. The match ended with consecutive aces by Gantt as Aledo swept the match to take a two-match lead in the district standings.

Aledo swept sub-varsity action as the junior varsity won in three sets, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, and the freshman Ladycats won in a sweep, 25-18, 25-19.

For the complete story see the Oct. 18 issue of The Community News.

District 4-5A

Aledo 5-0

Abilene Wylie 3-2

WF Rider 2-2

Abilene Cooper 2-3

Wichita Falls HS 0-5

Today: Aledo 3, Abilene Wylie 0; Abilene Cooper 3, Wichita Falls High School 1; Wichita Falls Rider, bye.