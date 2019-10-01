Ladycats continue District 4-5A volleyball action today at home against Old High

Continuing District 4-5A volleyball play, the Aledo Ladycats will host Wichita Falls High School today at the Aledo High School gym.

The first serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. The freshman and junior varsity matches will begin at 5 p.m.

The Ladycats (18-15) are 1-0 in district play after coming off a district-opening win at Abilene Wylie.

The Lady Coyotes fell to Abilene Cooper in their district opener.

District 4-5A

Aledo 1-0

Abilene Cooper 1-0

WF Rider 0-0

Abilene Wylie 0-1

Wichita Falls HS 0-1

Today: Wichita Falls High School at Aledo; Wichita Falls Rider at Abilene Cooper.