Ladycats can seal undisputed District 4-5A volleyball championship with win today over WF Rider

The outright District 4-5A volleyball championship is on the line for Aledo when the first-place Ladycats host Wichita Falls Rider in a key District 4-5A match today at Aledo.

The first serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym.

The Ladycats can win the outright district championship by defeating Rider today or by winning their final 4-5A match Friday at Abilene Cooper.

In the last meeting between Aledo and Rider, the Ladycats defeated the Lady Raiders in four sets, 26-24, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17.

The Ladycats enter the match after sweeping Wichita Falls High School on Friday, while Rider is coming off a loss Friday in five sets to Abilene Cooper.

District 4-5A

Aledo 6-0

Abilene Wylie 3-2

Abilene Cooper 3-3

WF Rider 2-3

Wichita Falls HS 0-6

Today: Wichita Falls Rider at Aledo; Wichita Falls High School at Abilene Wylie; Abilene Cooper, bye