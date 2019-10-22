203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats can seal undisputed District 4-5A volleyball championship with win today over WF Rider

The outright District 4-5A volleyball championship is on the line for Aledo when the first-place Ladycats host Wichita Falls Rider in a key District 4-5A match today at Aledo.

The first serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym.

The Ladycats can win the outright district championship by defeating Rider today or by winning their final 4-5A match Friday at Abilene Cooper.

In the last meeting between Aledo and Rider, the Ladycats defeated the Lady Raiders in four sets, 26-24, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17.

The Ladycats enter the match after sweeping Wichita Falls High School on Friday, while Rider is coming off a loss Friday in five sets to Abilene Cooper.

District 4-5A

Aledo                                 6-0

Abilene Wylie                    3-2

Abilene Cooper                 3-3

WF Rider                           2-3

Wichita Falls HS                0-6

Today: Wichita Falls Rider at Aledo; Wichita Falls High School at Abilene Wylie; Abilene Cooper, bye

