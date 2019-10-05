203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Former Ladycat Cheyenne Knight in 2nd place, one stroke off lead after 3rd round of LPGA Volunteers of America Classic

Former Aledo Ladycats golfer Cheyenne Knight is in second place and one stroke out of the lead after the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic at The Colony. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Fighting to keep her LPGA Tour privileges for 2020, former two-time all-state Aledo Ladycats golfer Cheyenne Knight has put herself in good position to do so after carding a four-under par 67 today in the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America at Old American Golf Club at The Colony.

Knight, a rookie this year on the LPGA Tour, is all alone in second place at 13-under par. Jaye Marie Green leads the tournament at 14-under.

Knight, who played three years at the University of Alabama, needs to finish in fifth place or better to avoid tour qualifying. She will retain her tour status with a fifth-place finish (no ties) or better.

Knight will be teeing off in Sunday’s final round in the final group. Check www.lpga.com for her tee time, which has yet to be posted.

The final round will be televised on The Golf Channel beginning at 12:30 p.m.

For complete coverage see the Oct. 11 issue of The Community News.

