Bearcats team, Gracie Morris advance to state cross country meet; Graydon Morris, Gracie Morris each win gold medals for first-place finishes

The District 4-5A champion Aledo boys cross country team, shown at the district meet, qualified for the Class 5A state meet today after placing 4th as a team at the Region I cross country meet in Lubbock. Shown (from left) are are Henry Zedler, Steven Furlow, Graydon Morris, Cooper Goggans, Townes Raulerson, Isaac Hernandez and Rylan Shaffer. Graydon Morris won the boys’ individual race with a time of 14:32.3. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Paced by a first-place finish from Graydon Morris, the Aledo’s boys team qualified for the Class 5A state cross country meet this afternoon at the Class 5A, Region I cross country meet at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock after the team finished in fourth place.

But Graydon will not be the only member of his family wearing a gold medal today. Gracie Morris joins twin brother Graydon with a gold medal when she finished first individually after the girls’ regional meet.

Senior Gracie Morris ran a winning time of 17.16.5 to best second-place finisher Rachel Sutliff of Grapevine, who clocked in at 17:36.4. Gracie Morris will be making her third trip to the state meet in three tries. She was injured as a junior and did not compete in cross country.

Graydon Morris, a senior, won his fourth consecutive regional meet and is the two-time defending state cross country champion after today’s winning time of 14:32.3, besting his rival, Michael Abeyta of El Paso Hanks, who finished second (14:35.1).

Coming off the District 4-5A meet where they grabbed all three top medals, the Bearcats will advance as a team to the state meet after a fourth-place finish. The top four teams qualify for the state meet.

Other Bearcat runners include Isaac Hernandez (20th place, 15:50.2), Townes Raulerson (16:11.1), Cooper Goggans (16:17.0), Steven Furlow (16;52.8), Rylan Shaffer (16:55.9) and Henry Zedler (17:31.3).

The Ladycats placed 17th as a team. Other Aledo girls finishers include Sarah Tillotson (20:18.3), Ashley Canady (20:59.0), Chloe Gatch (22:23.6), Olivia Tregellas (23:04.8), Olivia Caggiano (23:25.9) and Arwen Wise (25:09.4).

For the complete story see the Nov. 1 issue of The Community News.

Aledo senior Gracie Morris, shown at the district meet, won the girls’ Region I cross country championship today after posting a winning time of 17:16.5 to qualify for the state meet in Round Rock. Morris will be making her third appearance at the state meet. Photo b Tony Eierdam

