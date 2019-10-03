cschmid Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn Email Main Feature • Sports Bearcats Live! Aledo vs. Midlothian 1 day ago1 Min Read You may also like Main Feature • Sports Ladycats continue District 4-5A volleyball action today at home against Old High 3 days ago Main Feature • Sports 2019 Aledo High School Homecoming parade 4 days ago Main Feature • Sports Bearcats’ defense forces five Everman turnovers as Aledo cruises to 42-13 victory over Bulldogs 7 days ago About the authorView All Posts cschmid Add Comment Click here to post a comment Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Former Ladycat Cheyenne Knight fires 5-under par 66 in first round of LPGA Volunteers of America tournament Ladycats move to 2-0 in district play after sweeping Wichita Falls High School Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn Email
Add Comment