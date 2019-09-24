Public meeting for proposed I-20/I-30 project is Thursday

The public is invited to attend a meeting for a proposed project on I-20/I-30 and FM 1187 in Tarrant and Parker counties. The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Don R. Daniel Ninth Grade Campus located at 990 Bailey Ranch Road in Aledo. The meeting will be an open house format, allowing visitors to come and go at their leisure.

The proposed project limits are I-20 from FM 1187/FM 3325 to Markum Ranch Road and I-30 from I-20 to Linkcrest Drive. The proposal includes three new interchanges on I-20 and one new interchange on I-30. Portions of the existing frontage roads along I-20 and I-30 would be reconstructed and shared-use paths for bicycle and pedestrian accommodations would be provided. The project includes operational improvements to existing cross streets, main lanes, ramps, and auxiliary lanes.

Maps and other drawings depicting the project will be displayed at the public meeting. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and offer comments.