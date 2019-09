Facing another volleyball team ranked in the Top 15, the Aledo Ladycats will face Class 4A No. 14 Argyle in their final non-district match before District 4-5A play begins Friday.

The varsity match is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at Argyle High School. The JV and freshmen matches will start at 5 p.m.

The Ladycats bring a 17-14 record into the match, while Argyle is 22-5.

Aledo will begin District 4-5A play at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Abilene Wylie.