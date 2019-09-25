Ladycats’ comeback falls short in loss to 4A No. 14 Argyle

After being down two sets Aledo came back to win the third set and was ahead early in game four until the Class 4A No. 14 Argyle Lady Eagles outlasted the Ladycats in the fourth set to seal the match Tuesday night at Argyle.

The 20-25, 15-25, 25-20, 21-25 loss drops the Ladycats to 17-15 overall. Aledo will open District 4-5A play at 5 p.m. Friday at Abilene Wylie.

Daleigh Ellison led the Ladycats with 11 kills, and she added five blocks. Audrey Pearce recorded a team-high 10 blocks to go along with eight kills, and Alex Grooms finished with eight kills and three blocks. Lilly Taylor added six kills, and Mattie Gantt registered 30 assists.

Defensively, Riley Pickett led the Ladycats with 19 digs, with Ellison adding 16 and Grooms 15.

After Argyle took the first two games, Aledo came back in the third set and bolted out to a 9-2 lead thanks in part to two aces by Grooms and three consecutive kills by Ellison to end the scoring flurry.

But Argyle responded with a 10-3 run to square the set at 12-12. With Aledo ahead 17-15, the Ladycats’ lead grew after a kill by Pearce and a block from Gantt for a 19-15 advantage.

Argyle cut the lead to two, 22-20, but consecutive return errors by the Lady Eagles brought the set to game point. On the ensuing rally, Pearce elevated for a block that sealed the set and cut Argyle’s lead to 2-1 in games.

The Ladycats led 2-1 in the fourth set but never enjoyed another lead. Argyle followed with a 14-7 run to take a 15-9 lead, and after 37 rallies the Lady Eagles led 21-16.

A kill by Gantt cut Argyle’s lead to 23-21, but the Lady Eagles secured the next two points to take game four and the match.

The Ladycats split in sub-varsity action. The Freshman team won, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16, but the JV fell 24-26, 25-15, 25-19.

