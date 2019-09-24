I-20 closure scheduled this weekend

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that east- and westbound Interstate 20 from E. Bankhead Drive to Hudson Oaks Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, for bridge construction at Centerpoint Road.

I-20 traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads and law enforcement will be present to direct traffic. The E. Bankhead Drive and Centerpoint Road bridges over I-20 will also be closed to expedite traffic flow during the closure. Motorists should expect delays.

Click here for a PDF map of the closure.