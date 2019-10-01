Tossing candy to their young fans, the Aledo Bearcats make new friends as they roll down the parade route at the back of the main football parking lot Monday at the 2019 Aledo High School Homecoming parade.

The varsity football float was one of about 35 floats in the parade that included floats from every sports team and school organization. The Aledo Fire Department and Aledo ISD police led the parade, and the Bearcat Regiment fronted the floats.

The parade finished at Bearcat Stadium and was followed by a spirited pep rally.

The 2019 Homecoming Game between the Aledo Bearcats and Midlothian Panthers will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Bearcat Stadium.

The 2019 Homecoming Queen will be crowned at halftime.

For more photos see the Oct. 4 issue of The Community News.