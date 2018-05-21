203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Ladycats in 5th place after opening round of girls’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament

Aledo sophomore Madison Head admires her approach shot on No. 18 at the girls' 5A state golf tournament Monday at White Wing Golf Club in Sun City. Head birdied the hole to finish with a 75 to lead the Ladycats. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo sophomore Madison Head shot a 75 to lead the Ladycats to a first-round score of 332 Monday afternoon at the girls’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

The second and final round will be played Tuesday at White Wing.

Other Ladycats’ scores include Ella Fisher with an 84, Deyton Deller with an 86, Rylee Gabbert with an 87 and Madison Wyss with a 90.

Grapevine (305) leads the tournament, followed by Magnolia (320), Midlothian (321) and Mission Sharyland (324).

Aledo senior Deyton Deller lofts an approach shot on hole No. 9  Monday at White Wing Golf Course. The second and final round of the girls’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament will be played Tuesday. Photo by Tony Eierdam

 

