Ladycats improve by nine strokes in second round at 5A state tournament to tie for fourth

Paced by a two-over-par 74 by Madison Head, the Aledo Ladycats shot a combined score of 323 in today’s second and final round of the girls’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown to finish with a 36-hole total of 655 to tie for fourth place with Magnolia.

Head, who shot the team-low score Monday with a 75, finished at 149 to finish eighth overall.

“I thought we had a phenomenal tournament,” Ladycats head coach Jeff Lemons said. “We finished tied for fourth, and we have gone from three years ago not being able to break 400 as a team to three state tournaments in a row (to add to the four previous). We were close to getting a (bronze) medal, and it was fun.”

Head fired four birdies, but said it was a bogey that actually gave her momentum.

“I had a bogie save on hole No. 1 with a 35-foot uphill putt,” Head said. “It was the craziest bogey I have ever had. If I would have started off my round with a double bogey it would have killed my confidence. I feel that putt gave me confidence with the rest of my putts. I was hitting really good iron shots, and that left me with short putts. But my putting was really good, too. I was able to convert a lot of opportunities.”

Other Ladycats scores include Ella Fisher with a 79 for a 36-hole total of 163; Rylee Gabbert with an 83 for a two-round score of 170; Deyton Deller with a 91 for a 36-hole score of 176; and Madison Wyss with an 87 for a two-round total of 177.

Grapevine (305-315-620) won the tournament, followed by Mission Sharyland (324-320-644) and Midlothian (321-325-646). Magnolia, which finished the first round with a 320, shot 335 in the second round to match the Ladycats at 655 for the 36-hole tournament.

For the complete story see the May 25 issue of The Community News.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

