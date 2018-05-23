203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Ladycats improve by nine strokes in second round at 5A state tournament to tie for fourth

12 hours ago
Aledo sophomore Madison Head blasts a tee shot at the 15th hole Tuesday afternoon at the girls' 5A state golf tournament in Georgetown. Head finished eighth overall, carding a two-over-par 74 in today's final round. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Paced by a two-over-par 74 by Madison Head, the Aledo Ladycats shot a combined score of 323 in today’s second and final round of the girls’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown to finish with a 36-hole total of 655 to tie for fourth place with Magnolia.

Head, who shot the team-low score Monday with a 75, finished at 149 to finish eighth overall.

“I thought we had a phenomenal tournament,” Ladycats head coach Jeff Lemons said. “We finished tied for fourth, and we have gone from three years ago not being able to break 400 as a team to three state tournaments in a row (to add to the four previous).  We were close to getting a (bronze) medal, and it was fun.”

Head fired four birdies, but said it was a bogey that actually gave her momentum.

“I had a bogie save on hole No. 1 with a 35-foot uphill putt,” Head said. “It was the craziest bogey I have ever had. If I would have started off my round with a double bogey it would have killed my confidence. I feel that putt gave me confidence with the rest of my putts. I was hitting really good iron shots, and that left me with short putts. But my putting was really good, too. I was able to convert a lot of opportunities.”

Other Ladycats scores include Ella Fisher with a 79 for a 36-hole total of 163; Rylee Gabbert with an 83 for a two-round score of 170; Deyton Deller with a 91 for a 36-hole score of 176; and Madison Wyss with an 87 for a two-round total of 177.

Grapevine (305-315-620) won the tournament, followed by Mission Sharyland (324-320-644) and Midlothian (321-325-646). Magnolia, which finished the first round with a 320, shot 335 in the second round to match the Ladycats at 655 for the 36-hole tournament.

For the complete story see the May 25 issue of The Community News.

Aledo senior Deyton Deller chips out of trouble on hole No. 12 Tuesday during the final round of the girls’ Class 5A State Golf Tournament. Photo by Tony Eierdam

