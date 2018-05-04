Bearcats open Class 5A baseball playoffs today against Denton Braswell

Despite early-morning showers, Game 1 of the Aledo Bearcats/Denton Braswell bi-district baseball playoff series will begin today at field-turfed Northwest High School.

All games in the best-of-3 bi-district series will be held at Northwest High School.

Game 1 is scheduled for 3 p.m. today.

Game 2 is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, with Game 3, if necessary, to follow Game 2.

The winner of the series will advance to the area round and face the winner of the Colleyville Heritage/Fort Worth Southwest bi-district series.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

