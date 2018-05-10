Bearcats, No. 2 Colleyville Heritage begin best-of-3 baseball area championship series today

After both took care of first-round opponents, the Aledo Bearcats and state-ranked No. 2 Colleyville Heritage have moved to the area (second) round of the Class 5A baseball playoffs and will face each other beginning today in a best-of-3 series.

All games in the series will be played at Northwest High School.

Game 1 is at 7:30 p.m. today, with Game 2 set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Game 3, if necessary, will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The winner will move on to the regional quarterfinals and face the winner of the Fort Worth Arlington Heights/Denison series.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

