Barbara Ann Brunson “Nana”, age 76, passed away peacefully at Medical City Fort Worth on May 18, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born on June 16, 1941, in Ruston, Louisiana to parents Ruben and Blanche Frazier. In 1959, while attending North Texas State University, Barbara met her sweetheart, Kirk Brunson, and later married June 10, 1960. Soon after they welcomed a baby girl, Teresa followed by son, Kevin.

Barbara is remembered not only for her love of music and as a gifted pianist, but also as a loving, vivacious grandmother. She was a kind, generous individual that could always put a smile on your face and will be missed dearly. She was an active and dedicated member of Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church.

Barbara is survived by husband, Kirk Brunson of Weatherford, daughter Teresa Craine and husband Brad of Aledo, son Kevin Brunson and wife Barbie of Aledo, granddaughter Ashley West and husband Zachary of Kountze, granddaughters Alexandra Brunson, Lauren Craine, Holly Craine of Aledo, grandson Nicholas Brunson of Aledo, and great-granddaughter Elise West of Kountze. She is also survived by sister-in-laws Margo Reeder, Jolene Brunson, and Joann Brunson, brother-in-law Jerry Brunson and wife Diane, brother-in-law Tommy Brunson and wife Tina, and sister-in-law Shari Buchanan and husband Phillip. She is also survived by her loving nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

Visitation for Barbara was scheduled for Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at White’s Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church in Hudson Oaks. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love they have received.

The Community News

May 25, 2018

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

