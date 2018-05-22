Allen Simmons passed away May 18, 2018.

Allen Howell Simmons was born in Hartford, Alabama on March 22, 1920 to Allen Monroe Simmons and Eula Wood Simmons. He graduated from West End High School in Birmingham in 1939 and went to work for US Steel after graduation. It was at US Steel that he met Joyce Rivers. They married in 1948. Allen worked in the accounting department until his retirement. They were long time members of Hunter Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.

If you knew Allen, you knew how much he loved his only son, Howell. After Howell moved to Texas in 1983, never to move back to Alabama, Allen and Joyce also moved to Texas to be close to him and to their grandsons! They first lived in Fort Worth, eventually moving to Weatherford until he died. They were members of First Baptist Church Weatherford until their deaths.

Allen worked at First Baptist Church Weatherford in maintenance until he was not physically able to do it anymore. He was a fixture after that – sitting in the foyer so he could say hello to everyone. All that knew Allen loved him. His wit was sharp and his love was strong – even when he could be a little endearingly “grouchy” and maybe a little ornery.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Rivers Simmons; by his brothers, James Wilfred Simmons and Early Monroe Simmons; and his sisters, Fannie Lou Wilson, Susie Wood York, and Margaret Rowe. He is survived by his son, Allen Howell Simmons Jr. and his wife, Ila; his grandson, Ryan Howell Simmons and his wife, Jenny, his grandson, Riley Edward Simmons and his wife, Claire; and by 3 great-grandchildren – Annie, William, and Lucy.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Weatherford. He will lie in rest next to his beloved Joyce at Elmwood Mausoleum in Birmingham, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, we know Allen would want gifts made to First Baptist Church Music Ministry or to the First Baptist Church Building Fund. Gifts can be sent to First Baptist Church, 306 Palo Pinto St. in Weatherford.

