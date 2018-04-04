South Hills eliminates Ladycats from Class 5A soccer playoffs

Fort Worth South Hills scored a pair of first-half goals against a strong wind and held off a late Aledo charge as the Lady Scorpions defeated the Ladycats, 2-0, Tuesday night in a girls’ Class 5A area championship game at South Hills High School.

The win advances the Lady Scorpions to the regional quarterfinals.

South Hills took a 1-0 lead six minutes into the contest off a rebound following a corner kick.

Halfway though the first half, the Ladycats put pressure on the Lady Scorpions’ goal, but South Hills goalkeeper LeslieAnn Davila turned back a 20-yard shot from Vanessa Rajan and twice stopped 30-yard shots by Krista Thrasher.

With 15:49 remaining in the opening half, South Hills scored on a short shot from the left side to take a 2-0 lead that remained at the half.

The Ladycats, now going against the strong wind, started off aggressively to begin the second half. But each time Aledo took a shot on goal Davila made the save.

In the last five minutes, the Ladycats had two corner kicks, but one header flew over the cross bar and another was smothered by a South Hills defender who cleared the ball out of the net area.

South Hills kept the ball in Aledo’s end for the remaining two minutes to seal the win.

AHS notes: The Bearcats soccer team will face Denton Ryan in a boys’ regional quarterfinal match at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Northwest High School soccer field. In softball, the Ladycats raised their District 6-5A record to 5-4 after a 9-5 victory over Saginaw. In baseball, the Bearcats fell to Eaton. Also, the Aledo High School varsity tennis team advanced 10 players competing in doubles and singles to the regional tournament, earned four district championships and won the overall district championship in both boys and girls divisions at the District 6-5A tennis tournament.

