Ladycats host Boswell today on Senior Day; Bearcats travel to Northwest as 6-5A diamond action continues

Celebrating Senior Day, the Aledo Ladycats will host first-place Boswell today in the District 6-5A softball finale at the AHS softball field.

The game time has changed. The Ladycats and Lady Pioneers will begin play at 5 p.m. with the Senior Day festivity to follow after the varsity game. The JV game will follow the Senior Day celebration.

The Bearcats, riding a three-game District 6-5A winning streak, will try to complete a series sweep of Northwest. The Bearcats can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today at Northwest High School.

District 6-5A

Softball

Boswell 12-1*

Eaton 12-1*

Aledo 7-6*

Azle 7-6*

Brewer 4-9

Ch. Trail 4-9

Saginaw 4-9

Northwest 2-11

* – clinched playoff spot

Today: Boswell at Aledo; Brewer at Eaton; Saginaw at Chisholm Trail; Northwest at Azle.

Baseball

Eaton 11-0**

Azle 8-3*

Aledo 7-4

Northwest 4-7

Boswell 4-7

Ch. Trail 4-7

Brewer 3-8

Saginaw 3-8

** – clinched district championship

* – clinched playoff spot

Today: Aledo at Northwest; Eaton at Saginaw; Azle at Brewer; Chisholm Trail at Boswell.

