Ladycats host Boswell today on Senior Day; Bearcats travel to Northwest as 6-5A diamond action continues

Celebrating Senior Day, the Aledo Ladycats will host first-place Boswell today in the District 6-5A softball finale at the AHS softball field.
The game time has changed. The Ladycats and Lady Pioneers will begin play at 5 p.m. with the Senior Day festivity to follow after the varsity game. The JV game will follow the Senior Day celebration.
The Bearcats, riding a three-game District 6-5A winning streak, will try to complete a series sweep of Northwest. The Bearcats can clinch a playoff berth with a win.
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today at Northwest High School.
District 6-5A
Softball
Boswell 12-1*
Eaton 12-1*
Aledo 7-6*
Azle 7-6*
Brewer 4-9
Ch. Trail 4-9
Saginaw 4-9
Northwest 2-11
* – clinched playoff spot
Today: Boswell at Aledo; Brewer at Eaton; Saginaw at Chisholm Trail; Northwest at Azle.
Baseball
Eaton 11-0**
Azle 8-3*
Aledo 7-4
Northwest 4-7
Boswell 4-7
Ch. Trail 4-7
Brewer 3-8
Saginaw 3-8
** – clinched district championship
* – clinched playoff spot
Today: Aledo at Northwest; Eaton at Saginaw; Azle at Brewer; Chisholm Trail at Boswell.
