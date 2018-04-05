203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Ladycats come back to win girls’ District 6-5A golf tournament; three players earn all-district honors

1 day ago
1 Min Read
The Aledo Ladycats proudly display their trophy after winning the girls' District 6-5A golf championship today at Rockwood Golf Course in Fort Worth. Shown (from left) are Madison Head, Rylee Gabbert, Ella Fisher, Deyton Deller, Madison Wyss and Clara Fulsaas. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Down by two strokes after the first round of the girls’ District 6-5A golf tournament, the Aledo Ladycats came back in the second round today to shoot a combined score of 320 to win the tournament by 24 strokes over second-place Saginaw at Rockwood Golf Course in Fort Worth.

The Ladycats posted a score of 340 after Wednesday’s opening round, and their 20-stroke improvement for a final total of 660 not only earns the team the district championship but a spot at the regional tournament as well.

The regional tournament will be played April 25-26 at Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock.

Ladycats earning all-district, first-team honors include Madison Head, Ella Fisher and Madison Wyss. Head finished with a 161 (85-76), Fisher, a freshman, was a stroke behind at 162 (86-76) and Wyss had a final total of 167 (84-83).

Other Ladycats scores include Deyton Deller with a 170 (85-85), Clara Fulsaas with a 174 (83-91) and Rylee Gabbert with a 177 (91-86).

For the complete story see the April 13 issue of The Community News.

 

