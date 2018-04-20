I-35 closures this weekend could affect travel for Bearcat soccer fans

For Bearcat soccer fans traveling to Georgetown this weekend, there are some closures happening in the Temple area that could affect the return trip.

Per the Texas Department of Transportation, I-35 north and southbound will be closed at Central Ave./Adams Ave. from 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21 to noon Sunday, April 22.

Travelers will be directed through the Central Ave. / Adams Ave. intersections by police officers and will re-enter I-35 at the first active on-ramp after passing through the area.

Northbound traffic will detour off I-35 at Exit #300 (57th St / Ave. H / Central Ave.), and re-enter I-35 between Adams Ave. and Nugent Ave.

Southbound traffic will detour off I-35 at Exit #301 (Adams Ave. / Central Ave.), and re-enter I-35 before S. Loop 363.

The contractor plans to demolish the remaining (old) Adams Ave. bridge over I-35, as well as to install items for the new directional signs and message boards.

Alternate routes are strongly encouraged.

Drivers can view a real-time map with traffic alerts and delays at http://www.my35.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

