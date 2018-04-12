Frontage roads in Hudson Oaks converting to one way next week

From the Texas Department of Transportation:

To accommodate the frontage road conversion, new traffic signals at U.S. 180 and Hudson Oaks Drive will also be activated soon. The conversion from two-way to one-way operation will occur over a two-day period during non-peak travel times when motorists should expect delays during this moving operation. Weather permitting:

Eastbound I-20 frontage road conversion: Monday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Westbound I-20 frontage road conversion: Tuesday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Afterwards, a $4 million project will begin to construct turnarounds and reconstruct the I-20/FM 5 intersection including permanent traffic signals to provide better traffic flow. This project is estimated for completion in 2019.

