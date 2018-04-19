203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Five Aledo track athletes earn gold medals after first day of area meet

A;edo's Sierra White clears the bar during girls' pole vault Wednesday at the area track meet at Northwest High School. White won the event and will advance to the regional meet. Photo by Howard Hurd

Aledo sophomore Graydon Morris won the boys’ 3,200-meter run and four other AHS athletes earned gold medals in respective field events after the first day of the District 5-5A/6-5A Area Track and Field Meet Wednesday at Northwest High School.

All five will advance to the regional meet, along with Zach Davis, who placed second in boys’ pole vault. The top four finishers in all events at the area meet advance to the regional meet.

Morris finished with a time of 9:31.09.

Other Aledo first-place finishers on Wednesday include Sierra White in girls’ pole vault (12-0); Jeffrey Carter in boys’ long jump (22-6.75); Tysley Valencia in girls’ long jump (18-8) and Ryan Brown in boys’ pole vault (15-5).

Davis had a mark of 15-5 but lost to teammate Brown in a jump off.

In boys’ discus, Aledo’s Logan Escamilla placed sixth with a mark of 134-5.

Aledo junior Jeffrey “Scooby” Carter elevates during boys’ long jump Wednesday at the area meet. Carter won the event and will advance to the regional meet. The District 5-5A/6-5A Area Track and Field Meet will conclude today at Northwest High School. See schedule below. Photo by Howard Hurd

The remaining field events begin at 3 p.m. today and running finals will begin at 6 p.m.

Order of running finals:

6:00 p.m. 4x100m Relay
6:20 p.m. 800m Run
6:40 p.m. 100m/110m Hurdles
7:00 p.m. 100m Dash
7:20 p.m. 4x200m Relay
7:40 p.m. 400m Dash
8:00 p.m. 300m Hurdles
8:20 p.m. 200m Dash
8:40 p.m. 1600m Run
9:00 p.m. 4x400m Relay

