Eight Aledo track athletes in 11 individual events, three relay teams qualify for regional meet after area competition

Aledo sophomore Graydon Morris pulls away from the pack Thursday night to win the boys' 1,600-meter run at the area track meet at Northwest High School. Morris also won the boys' 3,200-meter run to advance to the regional meet in two events. Photo by Howard Hurd

Eight Aledo High School athletes and three relay teams qualified for the regional meet at the two-day District 5-5A/6-5A Area Track and Field Meet which ran Wednesday and Thursday at Northwest High School.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the regional meet in Lubbock.

The Ladycats’ advanced two relay teams to the regional meet. The Aledo girls’ 4×100 relay team of Paige Crippes, Lydia Lawrence, Tysley Valencia and Ellie Reese ran a time of 48.54 to finish third, and the 4×200 relay team of Crippes, Valencia, Carlee Rogers and Reese placed fourth with a time of 1:46.04.

The Ladycats 4×400 relay team of Crippes, Hope Cooper, Hannah Barron and Lawrence placed seventh.

The Bearcats advanced their 4×100 relay team of Money Parks, Jase McClellan, Gio Torres and Jeffrey “Scooby” Carter to the regional meet as the quartet ran a time of 41.94 to finish second. The 4×400 relay team of Beau Mask, Jake Ford, Torres and Bobby Hufnagle placed fifth with a time of 3:26.78.

Three Aledo athletes qualified for the regional meet in two individual events.

Graydon Morris and Carter each earned two gold medals in two events. Morris won the boys’ 1,600-meter run (4:22.11) to go along with his first-place finish in the 3,200-meter run on Wednesday, while Carter finished first in the boys’ 100-meter dash (10.76) to go along with his first-place finish in long jump on Wednesday.

Also, Valencia advanced to the regional meet with a first-place finish in girls’ long jump on Wednesday, and on Thursday placed fourth in the girls’ 200-meter dash (26.36) to advance to Lubbock.

Other Aledo runners qualifying for the regional meet include Lawrence with a second-place finish in the girls’ 400-meter dash (58.86); and Gavin Williams with a third-place finish in the boys’ 200-meter dash with a time of 22.69.

Other Aledo competitors on Thursday include Ellie Reese with a seventh-place finish in the girls’ 100-meter dash (13.1), and Money Parks with a seventh-place finish in the boys’ 100-meter dash (11.31).

On Wednesday, also qualifying for the regional meet were Sierra White with a first-place finish in girls’ pole vault; Ryan Brown with a first-place finish in boys’ pole vault; Alaina Touchet with a second-place finish in shot put; and Zach Davis with a second-place finish in boys’ pole vault.

The Class 5A, Region I Track and Field Meet will be held Friday and Saturday, April 27-28 at Lowery Field in Lubbock.

Aledo senior thrower Alaina Touchet extends during girls’ shot put on Wednesday at the area meet. She placed second to qualify for the regional meet. Photo by Howard Hurd

