Early voting – the who, what, when, and where

Early voting is underway in school district and municipal elections in Parker County. Here is the who, what, when, and where:

Sites of early voting are:

Parker County Courthouse Annex (Main site)
1112 Santa Fe Dr
Weatherford, Texas 76086
Annex Kitchen

Aledo ISD Admin Building
1008 Bailey Ranch Rd
Aledo, Texas 76008
Meeting Room

Azle Masonic Lodge
257W Main St
Azle, Texas 76020
Meeting Room

Brock United Methodist Church
127 Lazy Bend Rd
Brock, Texas 76087
Meeting Room

Millsap Community Center
104 Fanning St
Millsap, Texas 76066
Meeting Room

Peaster Fire Department
221 Judd St
Peaster, Texas 76088
Kitchen

Springtown City Hall
200 N Main St
Springtown, Texas 76082
City Council Meeting Room

Willow Park Municipal Building
516 Ranch House Rd
Willow Park, Texas 76087
City Council Meeting Room

Early Voting Times:

Monday, April 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 24, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, April 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, April 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Depending on where you live, here is who and what you’ll be voting on:

Aledo ISD:

Trustee 1:

  • David Lear
  • Ella Bullock

Trustee 2: 

  • Ralph Elston
  • Glenn Breisch
  • Jennifer Loftin

Trustee 3: 

  • David Tillman
  • Jessica Brown

Town of Annetta North:

Councilmember 2:

  • Ronald A Adams
  • Morgan Bodie

Councilmember 4:

  • Rob Watson

Councilmember 6:

  • Dustin DeMoss
  • Len Callaway

Town of Annetta:

Proposition:

“THE REAUTHORIZATION OF THE LOCAL SALES AND USE TAX IN THE TOWN OF ANNETTA AT THE RATE OF ONE-QUARTER PERCENT (1/4%) TO CONTINUE PROVIDING REVENUE FOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR OF MUNICIPAL STREETS. THE TAX EXPIRES ON THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DATE OF THIS ELECTION UNLESS THE IMPOSITION OF THE TAX IS REAUTHORIZED.”

City of Azle: 

City Council Place 1: 

  • George A Ginunas
  • Corey Wynns

City Council Place 2:

  • David McClure

City Council Place 5:

  • Rouel Rothenberger

City Council Place 6:

  • Joe Lieb
  • John Stuart
  • Brian Conner

PROPOSITION

“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Azle, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized .”

Azle ISD:

Trustee 3:

  • Timothy D Brown

Trustee 4:

  • Shannon Hart
  • Jamie Vest

Special Election: Two Year Unexpired Term Trustee 2:

  • Jeremy May
  • Jim Short
  • Sarah Bennett
  • W. Kent Durham
  • Tom Kisner
  • Tan Gingerich

Town of Brock:

Prop A:

  • Consolidate Brock/Brock West into one city

Town of Brock West:

Prop A:

  • Consolidate Brock/Brock West into one city

City of Fort Worth:

  • Prop A: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for streets and mobility infrastructure improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $261,630,080
  • Prop B: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for parks and recreation improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $84,180,600
  • Prop C: The issuance of tax-supported securities for public library improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $9,868,500
  • Prop D: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for fire safety improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $11,975,820
  • Prop E: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for animal care and shelter facility improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $13,770,000
  • Prop F: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for police facility improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $18,075,000

Millsap ISD:

Trustee: 3-year term

  • Jon Hartman
  • Dene Herbel
  • Lee Baker

Unopposed:

  • Allen Williams

City of Peaster:

Prop A: 

  • “A sales and use tax is adopted within the city of Peaster at the rate of one percent (1.0%)”

Peaster ISD:

Trustee:

  • Clayton Hull
  • Michael Gentry
  • Aric Kram

Proposition A

  • “The issuance of 5,950,00 of bonds by the Peaster independent school district and levying the tax in payment thereof”

City of Reno: 

City Council 1:

  • Harry Harris
  • Ron Gray

City Council 3: 

  • Kerry Jenkins
  • Granville (Randy) G. Martin III

City Council 5:

  • Billie Gay Kirchner Steele
  • Joe R. Patterson

City of Springtown:

City Council 1:

  • Annette Burk
  • Brad Baltzell

City Council 3: 

  • Oleta Parker
  • Dennie Harms

City Council 5: 

  • Josh Light
  • Bill White

Special Election: Council 2: 

  • Charity Ramsey
  • Michele Chandler Kelley

Springtown ISD:

Trustee place 6: 

  • Larry Don Carter

Trustee place 7:

  • Elizabeth “tootie” Ann Hall
  • Derek Lee Miles

City of Weatherford:

City Council Place 3: 

  • Dale Fleeger
  • Curtis L Tucker

City Council Place 4: 

  • Kevin Cleveland

Weatherford ISD

School Board Trustee 1: 

  • S. Brian Catlin

School Board Trustee 2: 

  • Jeff Ford
  • Jeff Geyer

City of Willow Park:

Council place 3:

  • Greg Runnebaum

Council place 4:

  • John Gholson

Council place 5:

  • Richard Neverdousky
  • Gary McKaughan

