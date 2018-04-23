Early voting – the who, what, when, and where

Early voting is underway in school district and municipal elections in Parker County. Here is the who, what, when, and where:

Sites of early voting are:

Parker County Courthouse Annex (Main site)

1112 Santa Fe Dr

Weatherford, Texas 76086

Annex Kitchen

Aledo ISD Admin Building

1008 Bailey Ranch Rd

Aledo, Texas 76008

Meeting Room

Azle Masonic Lodge

257W Main St

Azle, Texas 76020

Meeting Room

Brock United Methodist Church

127 Lazy Bend Rd

Brock, Texas 76087

Meeting Room

Millsap Community Center

104 Fanning St

Millsap, Texas 76066

Meeting Room

Peaster Fire Department

221 Judd St

Peaster, Texas 76088

Kitchen

Springtown City Hall

200 N Main St

Springtown, Texas 76082

City Council Meeting Room

Willow Park Municipal Building

516 Ranch House Rd

Willow Park, Texas 76087

City Council Meeting Room

Early Voting Times:

Monday, April 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, April 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Depending on where you live, here is who and what you’ll be voting on:

Aledo ISD:

Trustee 1:

David Lear

Ella Bullock

Trustee 2:

Ralph Elston

Glenn Breisch

Jennifer Loftin

Trustee 3:

David Tillman

Jessica Brown

Town of Annetta North:

Councilmember 2:

Ronald A Adams

Morgan Bodie

Councilmember 4:

Rob Watson

Councilmember 6:

Dustin DeMoss

Len Callaway

Town of Annetta:

Proposition:

“THE REAUTHORIZATION OF THE LOCAL SALES AND USE TAX IN THE TOWN OF ANNETTA AT THE RATE OF ONE-QUARTER PERCENT (1/4%) TO CONTINUE PROVIDING REVENUE FOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR OF MUNICIPAL STREETS. THE TAX EXPIRES ON THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DATE OF THIS ELECTION UNLESS THE IMPOSITION OF THE TAX IS REAUTHORIZED.”

City of Azle:

City Council Place 1:

George A Ginunas

Corey Wynns

City Council Place 2:

David McClure

City Council Place 5:

Rouel Rothenberger

City Council Place 6:

Joe Lieb

John Stuart

Brian Conner

PROPOSITION

“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Azle, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized .”

Azle ISD:

Trustee 3:

Timothy D Brown

Trustee 4:

Shannon Hart

Jamie Vest

Special Election: Two Year Unexpired Term Trustee 2:

Jeremy May

Jim Short

Sarah Bennett

W. Kent Durham

Tom Kisner

Tan Gingerich

Town of Brock:

Prop A:

Consolidate Brock/Brock West into one city

Town of Brock West:

Prop A:

Consolidate Brock/Brock West into one city

City of Fort Worth:

Prop A: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for streets and mobility infrastructure improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $261,630,080

Prop B: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for parks and recreation improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $84,180,600

Prop C: The issuance of tax-supported securities for public library improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $9,868,500

Prop D: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for fire safety improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $11,975,820

Prop E: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for animal care and shelter facility improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $13,770,000

Prop F: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for police facility improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $18,075,000

Millsap ISD:

Trustee: 3-year term

Jon Hartman

Dene Herbel

Lee Baker

Unopposed:

Allen Williams

City of Peaster:

Prop A:

“A sales and use tax is adopted within the city of Peaster at the rate of one percent (1.0%)”

Peaster ISD:

Trustee:

Clayton Hull

Michael Gentry

Aric Kram

Proposition A

“The issuance of 5,950,00 of bonds by the Peaster independent school district and levying the tax in payment thereof”

City of Reno:

City Council 1:

Harry Harris

Ron Gray

City Council 3:

Kerry Jenkins

Granville (Randy) G. Martin III

City Council 5:

Billie Gay Kirchner Steele

Joe R. Patterson

City of Springtown:

City Council 1:

Annette Burk

Brad Baltzell

City Council 3:

Oleta Parker

Dennie Harms

City Council 5:

Josh Light

Bill White

Special Election: Council 2:

Charity Ramsey

Michele Chandler Kelley

Springtown ISD:

Trustee place 6:

Larry Don Carter

Trustee place 7:

Elizabeth “tootie” Ann Hall

Derek Lee Miles

City of Weatherford:

City Council Place 3:

Dale Fleeger

Curtis L Tucker

City Council Place 4:

Kevin Cleveland

Weatherford ISD

School Board Trustee 1:

S. Brian Catlin

School Board Trustee 2:

Jeff Ford

Jeff Geyer

City of Willow Park:

Council place 3:

Greg Runnebaum

Council place 4:

John Gholson

Council place 5:

Richard Neverdousky

Gary McKaughan

