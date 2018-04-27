Denton Ryan takes opening game of softball playoff series with 7-2 win over Ladycats

State-ranked No. 3 Denton Ryan scored runs in five of six innings as the Lady Raiders defeated the Aledo Ladycats, 7-2, Thursday night at Ryan High School in game one of a girls’ Class 5A best-of-three bi-district playoff series.

Game two is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Aledo High School. Game three, if necessary, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Aledo.

The winner of the series will face the winner of the Birdville/Fort Worth South Hills bi-district series.

The Ladycats opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning. But Ryan countered with seven unanswered runs to take a 7-1 lead, scoring a run in each of the first and second innings and two each in the third and fourth frames before adding a run in the fifth.

Fighting to get back in the game, Aledo countered with a run in the sixth to cut the Lady Raiders’ lead to 7-2.

Aledo held Ryan scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, but the Ladycats were also held scoreless in the top of the seventh as the Lady Raiders took the opening game of the series.

