Bill Cantrell

William “Bill” H. Cantrell, Jr., 59, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018.

Bill was born August 2, 1958 in Dallas to W. H. and Cora Cantrell. He graduated from SMU and Texas Tech School of Law. He began his 35 year long career as assistant Parker county attorney, then was elected as Parker County attorney. He began his own successful private law practice in 1989.

In his spare time, Bill liked to build things and was a collector of numerous items, including antique bricks, fossils, and cactus. He was also involved in many committees in Parker County, including being Sargent of Arms for the Rotary Club, East Parker County Chamber, Weatherford Chamber, and numerous other boards within his community.

He was a hard working family man who was devoted to the Lord and a dedicated member of Shady Grove Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school a few times. He touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew him.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by daughter, Courtney Cantrell; grandchildren, Coraleigh and Loralai Cantrell; sister, Pamela Cantrell-Brown (Arthur Arce); nephew, Raymond Carter Cantrell; fiancee, Jennifer Lundy; and many friends, extended family members, and a loving church family.

Funeral services were scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 2470 W. Lambert Road, Weatherford, 76088. Visitation was scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086.

