203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Main Feature Sports

Bearcats win 6-5A golf tournament by 44 strokes; Pennington, Huxtable finish 1-2 as top medalists

1 day ago
1 Min Read
Aledo head golf coach Jeff Lemons, left, and Evan Pennington pose with the district-championship trophy following the second round of the boys' District 6-5A golf tournament Tuesday afternoon at Rockwood Golf Course in Fort Worth. Pennington won the overall medalist title. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo’s Evan Pennington followed up a first-round 72 with a 75 in the second round for a 147 to win the top medalist honor and lead his team to the championship of the boys’ District 6-5A golf tournament Tuesday afternoon at Rockwood Golf Course in Fort Worth.

The Bearcast finished the 36-hole tournament, which began Monday, with a 618, besting second-place Eaton (652) by a whopping 44 strokes. Both Aledo and Eaton will advance to the regional tournament in Lubbock (April 23-24).

Aledo’s Ben Huxtable carded a first-round score of 76 and finished Tuesday’s round with a 78 to earn second place overall with a 154. Huxtable and Pennington, along with Tanner Smith (83-75-158) and Jacob Trawick (83-78-161) earned all-district, first-team honors.

Other Aledo 36-hole scores include Cam Wooley with a 163 (81-82) and Cooper Howington with a 184 (89-95).

The girls’ District 6-5A golf tournament – also at Rockwood – begins Wednesday and concludes Thursday.

Todays Classifieds

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Fri 06

Tax Return Assistance

April 6 @ 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Sat 07

Hike for Life

April 7 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 07

Celebrating the American Songbook

April 7 @ 7:30 pm
Mon 09

Student Art Reception

April 9 @ 6:00 pm
Mon 09

Parker County Active Democrats

April 9 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 10

Spring Fling

April 10 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 12

Into The Woods

April 12 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 14

Master Gardener Plant Sale

April 14 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 14

Go the Distance 5k

April 14 @ 8:00 am
Mon 16

Rotary Club of Aledo

April 16 @ 11:30 am

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: