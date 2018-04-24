Bearcats travel to Boswell as District 6-5A baseball continues

District 6-5A baseball action continues today when the Aledo Bearcats travel to Boswell to face the Pioneers.
The first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. at Boswell High School.
It will be the final season series for both teams. The series and district play will conclude Friday in Aledo.
District 6-5A
Eaton 12-0**
Azle 9-3*
Aledo 8-4*
Boswell 5-7
Northwest 4-8
Ch. Trail 4-8
Brewer 3-9
Saginaw 3-9
** – clinched district championship
* – clinched playoff spot
Today: Aledo at Boswell; Chisholm Trail at Saginaw; Eaton at Brewer; Azle at Northwest.
