Bearcats smash 16 hits in 13-2 victory over Boswell in district finale

Aledo senior Hunter Rosson receives a throw during a recent game. Rosson recorded three hits, including two triples, and drove in five runs Friday night in the Bearcats' 13-2 victory over Boswell. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo senior Hunter Rosson swatted a pair of triples and drove in five runs to lead a 16-hit attack as the Bearcats bounced Boswell, 13-2, Friday night in the District 6-5A baseball finale at the AHS baseball field.

The Bearcats finish district play in third place with a 10-4 record, while Boswell falls to 5-9. Aledo will assume the third seed from the district in the bi-district playoffs, which begin next week.

The Bearcats will open the playoffs against the loser of the Denton Braswell/Denton High School District 5-5A first-place tiebreaker game, which will be played Saturday. Details of the Bearcats’ upcoming bi-district playoff series to be announced. Check the The Community News Facebook page this weekend for possible details.

Rosson (two triples, single) and Vaughn Shields (three singles) each recorded three hits, with Tripp Jones (double, single), Garrison Berkley (two singles) and Nathen Fingar (two singles) each adding a pair of hits.

Aledo led 5-2 before breaking the game open with eight runs in the third inning for a 13-2 cushion.

